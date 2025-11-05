Man booked for giving triple talaq

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Police registered an FIR against a man and launched an investigation after he allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife in Govandi area of Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR also named the woman's in-laws for harassment.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act against Mohammad Fayyaz Siddiqui, his parents, and his sister.

In September, Mohammad's wife gave birth to a girl. However, none of her in-laws visited her at the hospital, the FIR stated.

During a heated argument over family issues, Mohammad allegedly pronounced triple talaq (divorce) to his wife. PTI ZA NSK