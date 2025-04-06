Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq (instant divorce) to his 21-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, an official said.

The complainant alleged that her husband abused and slapped her and threatened to kill her when she went to his salon with her aunt and sister on April 3, City's Station Road police station in-charge Swaraj Dabi said.

The man then allegedly uttered the word 'talaq' thrice, he said.

The official said the couple married in December last year, and the man started asking the woman to live with her parents after a month.