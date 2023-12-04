Man booked for having sex with 70-year-old mother's corpse in MP's Indore

Indore, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was allegedly caught having sex with the corpse of his 70-year-old mother on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Monday.

An offence has been registered against the 22-year-old man under section 297 (offers any indignity to any human corpse) of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrest has been made so far, an official said.

The accused allegedly had sex with his mother's corpse on the street in the Badi Gwaltoli area on the intervening night of December 1 and 2, Palasia police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre told PTI.

On getting information about the incident, the police met the accused and found that he was mentally unwell, he said.

The elderly woman, who suffered from a lung disorder, was admitted to the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital with breathing difficulties, the official said.

"After her death, the accused took the dead body from the hospital,” he said, adding that a post-mortem will be conducted on the body.

The accused has been sent for medical examination and has not been arrested, the official said.

Another police officer investigating the case said two students living in a hostel in the locality had captured the incident on a mobile phone and informed the police. PTI HWP ADU ARU