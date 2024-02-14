Man booked for hitting woman relative to death

Palghar, Feb 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly clobbering his woman relative to death with a wooden rod over a dispute, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday around 9.30 pm at Kaman locality in Vasai, he said.

The deceased was identified as a 55-year-old tribal woman, Manjula Kolha, while the accused is Sagar Bendga, who was her distant relative, the police said.

In the probe, the police found that Bendga used to visit the victim's house frequently and quarrel with her over trivial matters, senior inspector Ramesh Bhame of Naigaon police station said.

"The situation escalated after the victim complained to her daughter about Bendga's behavior. On learning about the complaint, Bendga confronted the victim at her residence on Monday night. After a heated argument, Bendga took up a wooden rod and attacked the woman," he said.

Her husband tried to intervene, but Bendga assaulted him as well, he said.

As a result of the attack, the woman died and her body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Bendga. PTI COR NP