Man booked for illegally entering Kalyan Dombivli civic commissioner's cabin, creating ruckus

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district for illegally entering the office of Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner and creating a ruckus there, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on October 24 and the case was registered against Dilip Rokade at Bazarpeth police station here based on a complaint filed by a civic official in this connection, he said.

"The accused entered civic commissioner Indurani Jakhar's office cabin to know what action the authorities have taken on his complaint. He banged on he table of the civic chief and threw the papers he was carrying with him. The intruder also started shouting at all those present in the cabin, including the commissioner," the police official said.

Rokade has been booked under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), but no arrest has been made so far, he said. PTI COR NP