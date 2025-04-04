Man booked for issuing death threat to Ghosalkar murder case witness

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) A man was booked on Friday for allegedly issuing a death threat to a witness in the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case, a police official said.

Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in February last year during a 'Facebook Live' session by a local social activist who also ended his life soon after.

"One Riyaz has been booked for issuing a death threat to Lalchandra Pancham Pal (60), who is a witness in the Ghosalkar murder case. Riyaz allegedly made the threat in a Whatsapp group on Tuesday. He is accused of saying that Pal would also meet the same fate as Ghosalkar," the MHB police station official said.

The case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on the complaint of Pal, he said. PTI ZA BNM