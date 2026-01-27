Man booked for killing bull in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly killing a bull, which had entered his field and destroyed the crop, police here said on Tuesday.

SHO of Nauhjeel police station Sonu Kumar said that a complaint was received against Tiger alias Dharmveer from Edelgarhi village, alleging that he had shot and killed a bull on Sunday, and then buried its carcass on the roadside to conceal the crime.

Based on the complaint lodged by Banke Bihari (who runs an organisation for cows), a case was filed under section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS and Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the police said.

Kumar said when the police dug up the pit on Monday, they found the bull's body. A post-mortem examination confirmed that the bull died from a gunshot wound.

The police also said that the accused was angered by the bull entering his field and destroying his crops. PTI COR NAV APL APL