Man booked for killing infant monkey in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a man for torturing and killing an infant monkey in the Faizganj Baheta area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

A video purporting to show the accused beating the infant monkey with a stick before throwing the animal inside a swamp has become widely circulated on social media.

Faizganj Baheta SHO Siddhant Sharma said, "We have lodged an FIR against one Rizwan of Dawri village under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused is absconding and our teams are trying to nab him." PTI COR CDN SZM