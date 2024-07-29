Man booked for luring tribals to convert in MP

Ratlam (MP), Jul 29 (PTI) The police have detained a man allegedly involved in luring tribals to convert to Christianity in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) created a ruckus at a church in Lakhiya village under Amalipada panchayat on Sunday, alleging that 100 people from the tribal community were undergoing religious conversion.

Based on a complaint by VHP office-bearer Pankaj Chouhan, the police registered a case against one Prabhu Machar under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, 2021, Deendayal Nagar police station in-charge Ravi Dandotiya said.

He said Machar was holding a prayer meeting at the church, and an appointment letter from Manav Adhikar Protection Council, New Delhi, was found in his possession.

An investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken, the official said.

VHP district secretary Gaurav Sharm claimed a church was built on farmland in Lakhiya village, where more than 100 people had gathered for the religious conversion. PTI COR ADU ARU