Man booked for making hoax call to police

Latur, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for making a hoax call to police claiming that some drunk men were troubling the residents of an area near Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Friday.

The man, Gondraj Kamble, dialled the police helpline '112' around 10 pm on Monday and told the personnel that five drunk persons were troubling the residents of Shivshakti Nagar and terrorising children by throwing stones, he said.

On receiving this information, a Udgir rural police's team rushed to the spot but failed to find any miscreant. After talking to some local residents, they realised that the caller had given false information to them, he said.

The police tried to call back on the number, but there was no response from the other end. The police informed their technical team, which helped track down the location of the caller. When the police team went there and interrogated him, he gave evasive answers but later confessed that he had cooked up a story to torment the police, the official added.

Following this, the police registered a case against him for providing false information and misusing the emergency helpline.