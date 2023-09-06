Man booked for manhandling Bhiwandi civic official in his office

Thane, Sep 6 (PTI) An assistant municipal commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district was manhandled in his office by a man, following which an FIR was registered against him, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Mohammad Ibas Momin, accused the civic official of not taking action against illegal construction in Bhiwandi city and pushed him off the chair, an official said.

No arrest has been made so far.

A Bhiwandi Town police station officer said the concerned civic official tried to explain to Momin that action would be taken the next day with the help of police but he shouted at him and shoved him off the chair.

Police have registered a case under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323,(Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR NSK