Man booked for manhandling cop in Thane district

Thane, May 10 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly manhandling a policeman who was a part of the static surveillance team (SST) deployed to inspect vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The police on Thursday registered a case against the accused, Dadu Gaikwad, under section 353 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force on any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, an official said.

An SST team intercepted a vehicle in Bhiwandi town on Thursday evening for inspection, but the motorist refused to cooperate and pushed a constable, he said.

The accused allegedly argued with the team and did not allow them to check the vehicle and sped away, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case. PTI COR ARU