Man booked for marrying his minor niece

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against a 23-year-old man from Jalna district in the state for marrying his minor niece two years back, an official said on Saturday.

The police also registered the case against his brother and the victim's father, he said.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, who is 17 years old and pregnant now, an FIR was registered on Thursday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the trio," the official at the Wagle Estate police station told PTI.

The case has been transferred to Mantha police station in Jalna district, as the crime took place in its limits, he said.

The official said the accused are the girl's husband (23), who is her maternal uncle, his brother and the victim's father (43).

Quoting the complaint, the official said the marriage was conducted on July 13, 2022 when the victim was only 15 years and five months old. Her father got her married to her maternal uncle. The marriage was solemnised at Mantha in Jalna, the complaint said.

As per the FIR, the victim was subjected to repeated rape by her husband, following which she became pregnant, the official said. PTI COR MVG NP