Man booked for molesting 12-yr-old daughter in Thane

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case against man from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, a student of Class 5, resided with her parents in Ambernath area.

On January 15 and 22, the 40-year-old man allegedly molested his daughter while she was asleep and later threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about it to anyone, the official from Kulgaon police station said.

The victim informed about the offence to her mother, who subsequently filed a police complaint.

The police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK