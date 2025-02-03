Man booked for molesting minor girl in Thane

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kamathghar locality in Bhiwandi area on January 31, 2025 when the victim and her six-year-old brother were at their home.

The 20-year-old man came there and took the victim to his house where he allegedly touched her inappropriately, Bhiwandi town police station's assistant police inspector Jayshree Anawane said.

The girl resisted the man's move, pushed him away and ran to her aunt's house. She informed about the incident to her aunt and mother, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police have registered an FIR against the accused under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said. PTI COR GK