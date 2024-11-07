Man booked for molesting teenage girl, defrauding her of Rs 7 lakh on job pretext

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have booked a man for allegedly molesting and cheating a 17-year-old girl from Mumbai of Rs 7 lakh promising jobs for her and her brother in the forest department, an official has said.

Advertisment

Accused Dhananjay Santosh Patil, a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, had met the teenager, who lives in the city’s Chembur area, in August.

Claiming that he had high contacts in the forest department, Patil allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from the teenager promising jobs for her and her brother, the official said citing the FIR. However, the jobs did not materialise.

Patil allegedly became evasive when the teenager asked him to return her money. During a meeting over the money, he allegedly touched her inappropriately and engaged in obscene acts, the official said.

Advertisment

The teenager recently filed a police complaint following which Patil was booked for molestation, fraud and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI ZA NR