Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) A man was booked in Bhayander in Thane district for allegedly morphing an image of renowned saint Swami Samarth and inserting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with an objectionable caption, a police official said on Thursday.
He was booked on the complaint of a resident who claimed the man had hurt religious sentiments and had tried to create enmity among people, the Navghar police station official said.
"The man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A and 295-A and also Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM
Man booked for morphing image of saint, making 'objectionable' comment
Follow Us
Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) A man was booked in Bhayander in Thane district for allegedly morphing an image of renowned saint Swami Samarth and inserting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with an objectionable caption, a police official said on Thursday.
He was booked on the complaint of a resident who claimed the man had hurt religious sentiments and had tried to create enmity among people, the Navghar police station official said.
"The man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A and 295-A and also Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made in the case," he added. PTI COR BNM