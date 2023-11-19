Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Mumbai Police has registered a case against a person for allegedly posting an obscene comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Facebook, an official said on Saturday.
According to the complainant, a 56-year-old woman resident of Andheri, the Facebook account on which the obscene comment was posted is in the name of a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist, the official said.
The complainant is the coordinator of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Andheri assembly constituency.
She came across the obscene comment while reading a news report online. The post was intended to insult the modesty of a woman, the official said.
Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman ), 153- A (1) (Promoting enmity between two groups) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, he said.
This is the second offence registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) activists in the three days. PTI DC NSK
Man booked for obscene social media comment on CM Shinde
