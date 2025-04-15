Man booked for opening fire after brawl

Thane, Apr 15 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly firing in the air at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra hours after his confrontation with a participant of a procession, police said.

The incident of firing occurred on April 13 morning, around 12 hours after the brawl, an official said.

A case in this connection was registered at the Manpada police station in Dombivli. Though no injuries were reported, the incident caused panic in the village.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Madvi, a resident of Bopar village in Dombivli, while the complainant is a 43-year-old farmer who resides there.

"During a palkhi procession held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 12, the accused pushed the victim and hit him with a chain on his back, causing injuries to the victim. The situation escalated the next morning when the victim visited the Hanuman temple for a darshan," an official said.

The accused followed the victim and threatened to kill him. After that, Madvi went to his house, got a firearm and returned to the place where he fired a round in the air, he said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, 352 (assault or criminal force) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) was registered. Sections under the Arms Act were also invoked for the unlawful use of a firearm. PTI COR NP