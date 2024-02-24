Man booked for operating drone on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly operating a drone on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in violation of their orders, an official said on Saturday.

The police have also seized the “DGI Minipro 3 drone” used by Mumbai resident Ahmed Mohiuddin Siddiqui on the sea bridge, popular as Atal Setu, around 6.30 pm on February 22, he said.

The official said the Navi Mumbai police have issued prohibitory orders over the use of drones on the country’s longest sea bridge and Siddiqui flouted them by operating the flying device.

A case was registered on Friday against Siddiqui under the Indian Penal Code for “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant” and the Motor Vehicles Act for halting his vehicle in a no-parking zone, said an official from the Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai.

The 21.8-km bridge originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. PTI COR NR