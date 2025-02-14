Man booked for peeping into bathroom at public toilet in Thane district

Thane: A 27-year-old man engaged for the upkeep of a public toilet in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for alleged voyeurism, an official said on Friday.

Accused Karibul Sabid Shaikh was caught allegedly peeping into a bathroom at the facility in the Kalyan area when a woman was taking a shower on Wednesday, he said.

After spotting Shaikh, the woman panicked and raised an alarm. She then approached the police with a complaint.

Shaikh has been booked under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.