Man booked for posing as IAS officer, pressuring Lucknow woman to marry him

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and threatening to kill an LLB student if she did not marry him, police here said on Monday.

The case was filed against Deepak Kumar at the Chinhat police station on November 30 based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

According to the complaint, Kumar first contacted her daughter in 2020 through WhatsApp. He had said that he hailed from Bihar's East Champaran district and sent his Aadhar details.

Kumar claimed to have completed his BTech from Haryana. He also said he had been selected as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was undergoing training in Delhi.

However, the victim later discovered that Kumar actually worked in a private company in Delhi, specialising in computer-related work.

He allegedly hacked mobile phones of girls and pressured them to marry him. According to the complaint, Kumar had already cheated two to three other girls and a case had been ongoing against him.

The complainant further said that her daughter did not know Kumar personally nor had there been any discussions about marriage between the two or their families.

He has been sending abusive and threatening messages to the relatives of the complainant in order to exert pressure for marriage, the complaint said.

The victim's mother alleged that Kumar was attempting to kidnap her daughter and forcibly marry her in greed of her property.

She also claimed that Kumar had made multiple threats, including that he would pour petrol or acid on the woman and burn her alive if she refused to marry him.

He allegedly also threatened to abduct the complainant and decapitate her.

The case has been registered under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and IT (Amendment) Act against Kumar, who is yet to be arrested, police said. PTI NAV ARD ARD