Man booked for posting provocative content on Instagram over Hindu activist murder in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against a person for allegedly posting provocative content on social media in connection with the recent murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

According to a press release from the commissioner of Police Mangaluru city, two Instagram profiles — “VHP Bajrang Dal Ashoknagar” and “Shankhanada” — shared inflammatory posts that allegedly incited hatred between communities following shetty’s killing.

A case has been registered at Urwa Police Station under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), and the investigation has been transferred to the Mangaluru City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh (26 years), a resident of Udupi.

He was responsible for operating both the Instagram accounts and posting content that could potentially disrupt communal harmony.

Further investigation is underway.