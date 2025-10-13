Man booked for power theft of Rs 4 lakh in Thane

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stealing electricity valued at Rs 4.19 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The private power supplying company's vigilance team carried out an inspection of the accused's premises at Kausa in Mumbra area on October 10, during which the theft was detected, they said.

The 38-year-old resident is suspected of having illegally drawn electricity for nearly a year by bypassing the power meter, resulting in theft of 18,214 units of power valued at Rs 4,19,552, an official from Mumbra police station said.

"Based on the power company's complaint, a case has been registered against the resident under the Indian Electricity Act. No arrest has been made so far, and further investigation is underway," the official said. PTI COR GK