Man booked for power theft worth Rs 7.19 lakh in Thane

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against a man from Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs 7.19 lakh, an official said.

During checking, personnel of a private electricity company found the accused had illegally tapped a power line using wires in Quarter Gate area of Bhiwandi down.

It was found that between November 2, 2022 and November 1, 2023, the accused used 23,550 units of power worth Rs 7,19,699 by illegally tapping the electricity line, as per a complaint filed by the power company personnel.

Based on the complaint, the Shanti Nagar police have registered offences against the accused under the Electricity Act, the official said. PTI COR GK