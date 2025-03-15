Man booked for pronouncing talaq to wife over phone

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 15 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly pronouncing talaq over the phone to his wife to divorce her and on other charges of assaulting her and demanding dowry in this north Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

Kalpakanchery police here registered the case against Shahul Hameed, a native of Edakkulam here.

The case was registered after his wife, a 21-year-old woman hailing from Naduvattam in the district, approached the police alleging that she had been subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband for some time demanding more dowry.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that she was divorced by her husband during a phone conversation recently in the presence of his mother.

The accused was booked under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 for allegedly pronouncing talaq over phone, police said.

Various sections of the IPC including 498 A (cruelty against a married woman by her husband or his relatives) were also slapped against him, they said.

The man was summoned for interrogation after receiving the complaint, police said adding that further action would be initiated soon.

The accused man married the woman in 2021. PTI LGK ADB