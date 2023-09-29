Man booked for raising inciting slogans during Eid julus in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A man has been booked here in connection with inciting sloganeering during Julus-e-Mohammadi on the occasion of Barawafat, a police officer said on Friday.

The FIR was lodged at the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar at Civil Lines Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava said that the Julus-e-Mohammadi, a procession, was taken out on Thursday in which inciting slogans were raised, an incident which was captured in a video and was widely shared.

Stringent action will be taken against the guilty persons, Srivastava said. PTI COR NAV VN VN VN VN