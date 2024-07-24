Man booked for rape after reneging on promise of marriage with woman

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been charged with raping a Mumbai-based woman on the false pretext of marriage in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Tuesday.

Two women were also booked by the police in the case as they allegedly abused the victim over the phone, issued threats and asked her not to marry the accused, an official said.

The incident came to light when the 25-year-old victim approached the Chiplun Police Station with a complaint against the accused, who allegedly raped her on the false promise of marriage, he said.

The case has been transferred to the Nehru Nagar Police Station in central Mumbai with Zero FIR, he said.

According to the complainant, she came in contact with the accused, Aditya Parab, in 2022 through a common friend of her father, who was searching a groom for his daughter.

After meetings of both the families, the victim decided to get married to Parab, who was working with a private company in Brazil and returned home in August 2023, said the official.

After returning home, the talks of their marriage started again, but he avoided giving any commitment by citing various reasons to the victim and her family members, he said.

When the victim was at the accused's residence, he established physical relationship with her on July 5. The next day, both went to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district where they stayed in a resort, whey they got intimate again, said the official.

However, on returning Mumbai, the accused started avoiding her. He also tried to postpone the marriage by giving reasons of his training and burden of a loan, he said.

After realising that she has been cheated, the victim approached the police and filed a rape complaint against the man, the official said. PTI DC RSY