Man booked for raping and impregnating neighbour's teenage daughter

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) A criminal case was registered against a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating an 18-year-old daughter of his neighbour, a Thane Police official said on Tuesday.

An FIR against the accused man was lodged by the young woman after she gave birth to a boy in a hospital, an official said.

The alleged incident occurred last November after the accused called the victim girl to his house in a chawl where he raped her.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that the case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR NSK