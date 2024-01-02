Man booked for raping and impregnating teenage girl

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have registered an offence against a man from Rabale in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and impregnating her, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The case against the accused, Omkar (20), was registered at the Rabale MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused is absconding and an operation has been launched to trace him, the official said.

The accused developed friendship with the victim. But when he refused his love proposal, he raped her in March 2023, leaving her eight months pregnant, he said, adding that a probe into the crime was on. PTI COR NP