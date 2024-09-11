Man booked for raping female staffer on marriage pretext in Thane district

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, who claims to be a YouTuber and journalist, from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been booked for allegedly raping a female employee promising to marry her, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Shahnawaz Zuber Majid allegedly repeatedly sexually exploited the 29-year-old woman, who is already married, between May and August of this year.

Majid also allegedly threatened the woman, the official said citing the complaint.

The Ulhasnagar police have registered an FIR against Majid under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape), 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), and 352-2 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), he added. PTI COR NR