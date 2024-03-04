Man booked for raping his female friend 15 years ago; his brother for forcing abortion

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) Navi Mumbai Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a 31-year-old married woman claiming she was raped 15 years ago in Jalna city by her male friend while the latter's brother forced her to undergo abortion and threatened her family members, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

No arrest has been made so far, a Khandeshwar police station official said.

The woman, a resident of Panvel, alleged Ramesh Akhade, who is known to her, had raped her repeatedly when they were living in Jalna in 2009, following which she became pregnant, as per the First Information Report.

When the woman informed Akhade about her pregnancy, he and his brother Raju Akhade threatened her and her mother, the official said quoting the FIR.

Advertisment

"Raju Akhade forced the woman to accompany him to Sanpada in Navi Mumbai and made her undergo abortion," he added.

The woman later got married to another man but Ramesh Akhade allegedly forced her to get separated from her husband and made her stay with him in Panvel.

"However, differences cropped up between them and he drove the woman out of his house, following which she lodged a complaint with the police," as per the FIR.

Police on Sunday registered a Zero FIR (which allows victims to file complaints at any police station regardless of the crime's location) on charges of rape; non-consensual miscarriage; insult intended to provoke breach of the peace, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

The case has been transferred to Jalna for investigation, the official added. PTI COR NSK