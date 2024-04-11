Man booked for raping, impregnating social worker

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old social worker on several occasions and impregnating her, an official said.

The 40-year-old accused, Nitin Gavand, hails from Avre village at Uran in Raigad district, while the victim belongs to Kopri in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, he said.

"In 2018, the accused befriended the victim and assured to take care of her son. He repeatedly raped her at different locations and impregnated her. He also forced her to undergo abortion," the official of Vashi police station said.

"Besides this, he purchased herbal medicines worth Rs 50,000 from the victim, but paid only Rs 31,500 in return," he said.

The case against him was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 376(2()(n) (repeated rape of same woman), 420 (cheating), 313 (causing miscarriage and death of a woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that a probe was on. PTI COR NP