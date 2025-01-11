Man booked for raping lover on pretext of marriage

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman from Kalyan in Thane district on false marriage promise, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, a Tamil Nadu resident, and the victim, who is associated with the ship-building profession, became friends in 2020.

They developed a romantic relationship. The woman alleged in her complaint that the man promised to marry her and raped her on several occasions from February 2020 to November 2024, police said.

Police registered a case under section 376(2)(n) (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by the woman.

No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK