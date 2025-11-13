Man booked for raping minor in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly raping a minor here, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the parents of the girl (15) took her to Indira Gandhi medical college and hospital, following her complaint about regular stomachaches.

During the check-up, it was found that the girl was pregnant. Upon insisting, she revealed that she was allegedly raped by a man four months ago.

Taking prompt action, police have registered a case under relevant provisions of law against the accused and initiated an investigation.