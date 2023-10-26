Man booked for raping minor sister in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old man from Navi Mumbai township for allegedly raping his minor sister and having unnatural sex with her on multiple occasions since 2016, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, now aged 17, in her police complaint alleged that her brother had been committing sexual assault on her since she was nine years old, as per the FIR.

Whenever she resisted his move, the accused threatened her and also beat her up, the police said.

Unable to bear the torture anymore, she lodged a complaint at the NRI police station on Wednesday. The siblings are residents of Seawoods area in Navi Mumbai.

The complainant alleged that her brother raped her and had unnatural sex with her on various occasions between August 2016 and 2021 and from February to October last year, the police said.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said, adding that a probe is on into the case. PTI COR GK