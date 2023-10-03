Man booked for raping Mumbai woman, extorting money from her

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman from Mumbai was allegedly raped by a man who threatened and extorted money from her, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who is a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official from Vakola police station said.

The woman, who is a lab technician, befriended the accused Samir Sheikh on a dating application. She went to meet him in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after he allegedly threatened to kill himself by slitting his throat on a video call, he said.

When the woman went to meet the accused, he allegedly took her to a hotel and raped her. He then started blackmailing her and forced her to pay for two mobile phones, the official said, adding that the woman was also threatened by the accused's mother. PTI ZA ARU