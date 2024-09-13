Man booked for raping Navi Mumbai woman on marriage pretext

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district for allegedly raping a woman from Navi Mumbai on the pretext of marriage, an official said on Friday.

Accused Lalit Ramesh Bhosle (30), who works in Navi Mumbai, and the 24-year-old woman met last year in Pune while preparing for competitive examinations and got into a relationship.

The woman told the police that Bhosle promised to marry her. He once raped her at a hotel in Navi Mumbai after offering her a spiked soft drink and filmed it, she claimed.

The woman has also accused him of assaulting her, the official said, citing her complaint.

Police said the family members of both were opposed to their relationship.

Bhosle has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) since the alleged crimes were committed before the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on July 1. PTI COR NR