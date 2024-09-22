Man booked for raping sister-in-law, aborting her pregnancy

Thane, Sept 22 (PTI) Police have launched an investigation after a woman lodged an FIR alleging rape by her brother-in-law who forced her to abort her pregnancy in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The complainant claimed that her 32-year-old brother-in-law raped her at her sister's house on January 26 and multiple times in subsequent months.

The victim claimed the accused took her to a hospital in Mumbra and forced her to terminate her pregnancy. He also threatened her parents, the official said.

Police on Saturday registered an FIR under sections 68 (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority) and 88 (Causing miscarriage) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK