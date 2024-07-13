Man booked for raping two women in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping and sexually exploiting two women in separate cases and uploading the videos of the act online, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred two years ago in Jhalawar.

The victims, aged 19 and 23, told the police on Friday that Wasim had sexually exploited and raped them two years ago. And some other person uploaded purported videos of the act online, a few days ago, using a fake ID. Following this, they filed a complaint against Wasim, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakesh Sharma said.

The 23-year-old woman alleged that Wasim raped her several times over eight years. However, they were not in contact for the past two years, Sharma said. The 19-year-old woman, who was minor at the time of the crime also alleged the same.

Wasim and the victims were neighbours, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and SC/ST Act, the DSP said.

Wasim was taken into custody and efforts are being made to trace the person who uploaded the videos, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG