Man booked for raping widow in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Aug 3(PTI) A man was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 40-year-old widow of the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

Circle Officer (CO) Amit Pathak said the victim's son filed a complaint alleging that his mother was sleeping in her room on the night of August 2-3 when the accused, a neighbour identified as Ramkishan Thakur, entered the room around 3 am and raped her.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused and initiated investigation.

CO Pathak said that the victim has undergone a medical examination. Police teams are searching for the absconding accused. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK