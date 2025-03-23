Thane: Man booked for raping woman after promising marriage

Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district under the pretext of marriage and extorting Rs 3.42 lakh from her, an official said on Sunday.

The 37-year-old accused, resident of Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai, and the victim, hailing from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, connected through a matrimonial website between November 2023 and February 2024.

The man promised to marry the victim and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions after taking her to different hotels in Thane district, the official from Srinagar police station said.

The victim in her complaint further alleged the man once invited her to his birthday celebration where also he raped her.

He also extorted Rs 3.42 lakh from her under various pretexts, the official said.

When the victim asked about the promise of marriage and to return her money, the man allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. He also warned that he would commit suicide and leave behind a note implicating her.

The victim approached the Srinagar police here with a complaint, following which a case was registered against the accused on Saturday under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 389 (putting a person in fear or accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), the official said.

"We have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the victim's complaint, and we are currently investigating the case. No arrest has been made so far," an officer probing the case said.