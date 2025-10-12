Man booked for raping woman after promising to rid her of evil spirits

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) A man was booked in Raigad district for allegedly raping a woman after promising to "cure' her of evil spirits, a police official said on Sunday.

It is the second rape case in as many months against self-proclaimed black magician Abdur Rashid alias Babajaan (40), the Khalapur police station official said.

"The accused told the woman he would cure her of evil spirits through some rituals and spiritual healing practices. Under this pretext Rashid raped her," the official said.

He has earlier been booked in a rape case at Santacruz police station in Mumbai, the official added. PTI ZA BNM