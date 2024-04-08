Man booked for raping woman and extorting Rs 7 lakh

Nagpur, Apr 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly raping a 49-year-old woman from Nagpur and extorting Rs 7 lakh from her, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused came in contact with the woman through social media in 2022.

"He came to Nagpur to meet her. He visited the woman's house and offered her a drink laced with sedatives. After the woman fell unconscious, he raped the woman and recorded the act on his mobile phone," an official said quoting the FIR.

He blackmailed the woman and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her by threatening to make the video viral.

Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and other charges.

No arrest has been made so far, he added. PTI COR NSK