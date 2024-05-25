Man booked for raping woman in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai on the pretext of providing her with financial help, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday against the 53-year-old accused, who has not been arrested, an official from the Panvel police station said.

The complainant has alleged that the accused called her to his house in the Mankhurd area of neighbouring Mumbai on the pretext of providing her financial help and raped her, he said. PTI COR ARU