Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman on several occasions on the pretext of marriage, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

The woman has claimed the 22-year-old accused raped her between February 2023 and December 2024, the Kapurbawadi police station official said.

No arrest has been made in the case, he added. PTI COR BNM