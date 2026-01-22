Man booked for sexually assaulting, thrashing puppy

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was booked in Malad in north Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-month-old puppy and thrashing it, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a public toilet, the Kurar police station official added.

"Vikas Besakar Paswan took the puppy inside the toilet and sexually assaulted it. He also beat up the animal. A passerby alerted an animal lover, Geeta Patel, who called the police. A team reached the spot and got hold of Paswan. The puppy was rescued in a critical condition and is in the care of a veterinarian," the official said.

A video of the commotion outside the public toilet after people pinned down Paswan went viral on social media.

He has been booked under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act but is yet to be arrested, the official said. PTI ZA BNM