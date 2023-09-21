Man booked for sexually harassing 15-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl after befriending her on social media, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Between November 2022 and June 2023, accused Altaf Sheikh first allegedly coaxed the minor to share a few semi-nude photos of her with him. He then demanded more such pictures threatening to make the earlier one viral if she didn’t comply.

Acting on a complaint by the girl, the police on Wednesday registered a case against Sheikh under Indian Penal Code sections, including 354A (sexual harassment) and 354 (stalking), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No arrest has been made yet, said the official from Kharghar police station. PTI COR NR