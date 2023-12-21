Man booked for sexually harassing neighbour in Kalyan

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) A man was booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly sexually harassing a 50-year-old woman, a police official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on the complaint of the woman, who lives in the house opposite to that of the accused, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"The man had dropped a chit in her balcony in which some derogatory messages were written in English. On December 10, he had stripped in front of the complainant. A probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM