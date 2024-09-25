Man booked for sexually harassing teenage girl in Thane district

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl after giving her a lift in his car, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Ganesh Devidas Shelar and the complainant know each other, he said.

The teenager was waiting at Raita bridge near Kalyan for an autorickshaw to go home on Monday when Shelar, who was travelling in his car, stopped and offered to drop her.

However, during the ride, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The teenager asked him to stop the car, got off and walked home, the official said citing the FIR.

Her parents accompanied the minor to the police station on Tuesday to file a complaint.

Shelar has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR NR